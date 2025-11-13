Jeep is following its Ram sibling by bringing back the Hemi V8, revealing the new Wrangler Moab 392 as its flagship off-road vehicle.

After previously offering the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from 2021 to earlier this year, the brand recently came under pressure to bring back the 6.4-litre Hemi V8, after fellow Stellantis marque Ram gave the 5.7-litre V8 another chance in the 1500 pickup.

Named after the Utah town where Jeep hosts its annual Easter Safari, the Wrangler Moab 392 carries over the naturally aspirated 6.4-litre V8 from the Rubicon 392, continuing to produce 350kW and 637Nm.

Paired to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, the Moab gets a 4.56 axle ratio and a 2.72:1 Selec-Trac full-time 4×4 transfer-case to ensure it can traverse whatever is ahead of it.

Its 17-inch wheels are beadlock-capable, and are shod from the factory in 25-inch all-terrain tyres, helping to enhance its tough go-anywhere appearance along with rock protection sill rails and black fender flares.

Carry-over equipment from the broader Wrangler Rubicon range includes Dana solid axles – including a heavy-duty Dana 44 full-float rear axle – an electronic sway bar disconnect, and a forward-facing ‘TrailCam’ camera.

In the US, prices for the Jeep Wrangler Moab 392 start from US$79,995 (A$121,950), but don’t go rushing to your Australian dealer because it’s not coming here.

Jeep recently launched its 2025 model year updates for the Wrangler in Australia, which included trimming the lineup to the sole Rubicon guise, with the two-door Rubicon now starting from $79,990 before on-road costs, while the four-door opens at $82,990 plus on-roads.

Australian examples of the Jeep Wrangler are exclusively powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 200kW and 400Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep is planning to launch 12 special edition Wranglers this year as a part of its 85th anniversary, with the Moab 392 marking the first model.