Ford is well and truly leaning into its performance division, and its new factory-ready Mustang RTR is proof it doesn’t need a V8 to have fun.

Officially revealed after months of teasers and speculation, the Ford Mustang RTR is perhaps one of the strangest additions to the model lineup in years, with a performance focus put on the turbocharged four-cylinder Ecoboost version.

That’s right, there’s no 5.0-litre howling Coyote V8 under the bonnet. Instead, the marginally lighter 2.3-litre Ecoboost got the call-up, invoking the spirit of Japanese rear-drive turbo drift cars, such as the Nissan Silvia.

Developed by RTR (Ready to Rock) founder and professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., the Mustang RTR puts higher-end parts into the four-pot coupe, such as Brembo brakes, front and rear sway bars from the Dark Horse, adjustable strut top mounts, and optional MagneRide dampers.

Other parts such as the Mustang’s ‘Drift Brake’ (another Gittin Jr. invention) and active exhaust also feature, while the RTR gets its own suspension tune to make drifting easier.

Cosmetically it also stands out amongst the Mustang stable, with a new front bumper, RTR’s signature grille lights, a unique graphics package, Tarnish Dark Anodized 19-inch RTR wheels and badges, plus Hyper Lime interior accents.

Strangely there’s no changes to the Mustang Ecoboost’s powertrain, which continues to make 235kW and 465Nm, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

In the US, buyers can also opt for a Ford Performance Parts plug-and-play tune, increasing outputs to 261kW and 542Nm, though that’s still down on the 5.0 V8’s 373kW power figure.

Ford US is yet to release pricing for the Mustang RTR, though it’s expected to slot between the Ecoboost and GT in the lineup. Given demand for other special edition Mustangs in its home market, it’s unlikely to come to Australia.

If you are looking for one of RTR’s creations locally, Mustang Motorsport is the official Australian dealer of its vehicles, which includes the new, wild supercharged V8-powered RTR Spec 5.