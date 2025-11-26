Ford’s Ranger Super Duty is the third sub-division of the popular ute, having first received the Raptor treatment before also becoming a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) earlier this year.

Each of the three have their own strengths and weaknesses, and though the Ranger PHEV is likely to be the least popular of the three unique products, the Raptor and Super Duty have their place amongst adventure-focused and labour-focused owners, respectively.

While a mating of the two to form a ‘Ranger Raptor Super Duty’ would undoubtedly create one of the most capable off-road utes to ever be sold in Australia, the man responsible for the Raptor and Super Duty says they’ll never be used together.

“I don’t think there’s a crossover for that customer,” Justin Capicchiano, Ford Australia’s program manager for the Ranger Super Duty and Ranger Raptor, said when asked by Torquecafe of the potential of a Raptor Super Duty.

“You can tow a Raptor with Super Duty though,” added Drew O’Shannessey, Ranger program manager.

“We did that as part of our development. When we went to Finke [Desert Race] the previous year (2024), I was like ‘I need something that can [tow the] car, and then my spares in the back’,” Capicchiano said.

“I didn’t have that solution previously. I could get the car, [but] I couldn’t get my spares and my fuel. So it was very exciting for me, but I don’t think that customer crosses over.”

Though Ford doesn’t believe there could be the customer base to make a Ranger Raptor Super Duty viable, such a vehicle would not be technically impossible to produce – nor, in theory, overly difficult.

The ‘T6’ platform underpins both the Raptor and Super Duty, though in the case of the latter it has been significantly strengthened to the point where Ford claims only six per cent of the original frame is left untouched.

At the front the Ranger Super Duty’s differential is borrowed from the Bronco Raptor SUV, which in the US utilises the same remaining driveline components as the Ranger Raptor.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is found in the Raptor and Super Duty, again with the tougher ute getting upgraded internals to cope with its higher payload and towing capacities.

One of the few major differences is in what’s under the bonnet. The Ranger Super Duty uses the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 found in most standard Rangers, albeit detuned by 30kW to 153kW and 600Nm for more reliable load-hauling, while its cooling system is also upgraded.

The Ranger Raptor meanwhile uses a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 to propel it down the road, boasting outputs of 292kW and 583Nm, with more of a focus on speed than lugging loads.

Given the popularity of Coyote V8-swapped Rangers via third-party firms, don’t be surprised if someone takes making a Ranger Raptor Super Duty into their own hands.