Ford has confirmed the crucial new details of its ground-breaking Ranger PHEV, including how much it cost. But perhaps more importantly for tradies and others who buy utes for their practicality and performance, Ford has also announced towing capacity and payload.

The blue oval brand has taken what it is referring to as a ‘no compromise’ approach, trading off electric-only driving range for greater capability, with Ford confirming the Ranger PHEV will be able to tow up to 3500kg, has a maximum payload of 937kg payload and will be offered with four-wheel drive.

This is in contrast to the brand’s key rival in this emerging plug-in hybrid ute market, the BYD Shark 6, which can only tow up to 2500kg and has a 790kg payload.

However, the BYD does have an edge on price, starting at $56,990 (plus on-road costs) compared to the most affordable Ranger PHEV, the XLT, at $71,990 (plus on-road costs). Ford will also offer the Ranger PHEV Sport for $75,990, Ranger PHEV Wildtrak for Ranger PHEV and top the line-up with the Stormtrak starting at $86,990.

The BYD also has a distinct advantage when it comes to EV-only driving range, with the Chinese brand claiming up to 100km, while Ford says the Ranger PHEV can drive only 49km on battery power alone.

Despite this, Ford Australia marketing chief Ambrose Henderson is not only confident in the success of the Ranger PHEV, but believes the Shark 6 and the GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV cannot be considered direct rivals to the Ford because neither can match its combination of towing and payload.

“ So there are really important things that we will not compromise when we deliver our products,” Henderson told Australian media, including Torquecafe.

“If I dwell on Ranger PHEV for a second, it is the only product in that segment that offers an electrification solution that also doesn’t lose any of its capabilities,” Henderson added. “Still tows 3.5 tonnes, still has a payload, can still go true 4×4-ing. And so for us, we are absolutely fixated on that. When we deliver our products, it’s about delivering what customers want and not compromising on that.”

Ford also confirmed performance figures, with the 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor combining to produce 207kW of power and 697Nm of torque, returning a claimed 2.9-litres per 100km. With its 70-litre fuel tank, the Range PHEV has a theoretical driving range of more than 2400km on a single tank.

And while the battery isn’t as big as the Shark 6, Ford has ensured it’s capable of delivering an added bonus for buyers – Pro Power Onboard. This battery set-up allows owners to draw power from the 11.8kWh battery pack to run worksite tools, campsites or other small electrical items, via outlets in the cabin and tray.

“Pro Power Onboard is a game changer for Ranger owners,” explained Phil Millar, chief program engineer for the Ranger PHEV.

“Now instead of having to carry a heavy generator or batteries that take up precious room and can often be very noisy, a Ranger PHEV owner can plug virtually anything they might want to power directly into the vehicle itself.”

Ford hasn’t confirmed a precise on-sale date for the Ranger PHEV but says it will be in dealers by mid-year.