Ninety-six journalists from 30 countries crowned the new Hyundai Inster as the 2025 World Electric Vehicle. It’s also the most affordable, non-Chinese electric car currently on sale in Australia.

So what it lacks in physical size, it more than makes up for in big expectations.

Not that Hyundai is expecting this to be a big seller, after all, electric vehicles sales have cooled off in Australia and the Inster may be affordable but it certainly isn’t cheap. The range starts at $39,000 for the Standard Range, then moves up to $42,500 for the Extended Range and $45,000 for the Inster Cross (the ‘rugged’ version).

Without question, $39k is a lot of money for a small hatch, but when you look at the current state of the EV market, it actually stacks up quite competitively. The BYD Dolphin Essential is currently the cheapest EV you can buy at $29,990 drive-away, but even its sibling, the Dolphin Premium jumps up to $36,990. The GWM Ora is only $33,990 drive-away, the MG4 starts at $34,990 drive-away and the Nissan Leaf is now $34,990 drive-away.

But that’s the entire list of electric cars that are cheaper than the Inster but, aside from the near-ancient Leaf which is a generation behind in technology, all the rest are from Chinese brands that are still relatively new to the Australian market. Certainly none of them have the history, reputation and national dealer network of Hyundai. And that should matter to you when you’re looking to buy a new car.

The other element that you’re paying extra for is the design. Whereas the Chinese rivals can best be described as ‘minimalist’ in terms of design, Hyundai has very deliberately gone for a bolder, more standout look for the Inster. Torquecafe had the opportunity to talk to the man in charge, SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Centre at last month’s New York Motor Show and he explained the balance between making the Inster both affordable but interesting.

“ This is our challenge,” Lee said. “But at the same time, when it comes to EV of the Year, Inster, that is the gateway car for first-time users, and a lot of young Gen Z players [are] buying this car. So for me, the entry-level car, the first car is so important because [it’s] a gateway for our product. So we just want to make sure it has a lot of character.”

He added: “When you look at it, you have a smile on your face. So you don’t have to have exactly the same face as Palisade to the Inster. So this is all about, we have to really target our customers. And at the end of it, I must say there’s nothing wrong with what other brands do versus what we are doing and the customer will make a decision. I really believe this is the customer’s decision.”

If a buyer decides to make that choice for the Inster, they have three variants to pick from – Standard Range, Extended Range and the Inster Cross (which has the same powertrain as the Extended Range). The Standard Range is powered by a 71kW/147Nm motor and has a 42kWh battery that provides up to 327km driving range. The Extended Range and Cross get a more powerful 84kW/147Nm motor and 49kWh battery which (you guessed it) extends the range to 360km range. Or at least it does in the Inster Cross with the sunroof, because you can opt for a roof basket instead (for no extra cost) but it does impact the range significantly, dropping it to just 293km; and that’s before you put anything in the basket that will impact both weight and aerodynamics even further.

While 327km may not seem like a lot to EV skeptics, the reality is the Standard Range has more than enough distance for any typical city car buyer. The Inster is a small car, it is designed to be an urban runabout, not the kind of car you drive cross-country, so in that regard it has more than adequate range. The Extended Range and Cross (without the roof basket) only make it more practical. I’d imagine you likely recharge every week, maybe even longer, if you used an Inster in town.

But what ultimately really makes the Inster worth the extra spend, at least in my opinion, is the way it drives. Its Chinese rivals may be cheaper, but you get what you pay for and Hyundai’s greater experience, and local ride and handling tuning program, is obvious behind the wheel. Despite its size it steers with accuracy and confidence, it hangs on well in the bends and the electric motor, even the 71kW Standard Range, pulls well on a winding road or up hill.

No, it’s not a hot hatch, but it does feel not only a cut above its direct electric rivals but also a step up from its petrol-engined equivalents. Of course, if you opt for a small petrol, or even hybrid, car or SUV you’ll likely be paying less money.

It may not be the ‘best EV in the world’ (regardless of what my peers say) but it is certainly worthy of consideration for anyone looking for an affordable electric car.