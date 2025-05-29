Mazda is unconvinced plug-in hybrids are the future of utes. Despite the success of the BYD Shark 6 and the arrival of the highly anticipated Ford Ranger PHEV, Mazda Australia Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi told Torquecafe he will wait before committing to the new powertrain technology.

The Shark 6 has made a strong start to the year, surging to become the fourth most popular 4×4 ute in the first four months of 2025, out-selling Mazda’s own BT-50. The arrival of the Ranger PHEV is expected to grow demand for plug-in utes, and the market could potentially grow with the Nissan Frontier a possible candidate for the future.

Asked if Mazda was considering a PHEV version of the BT-50, Bhindi was hesitant to commit given the market is still evolving and there are both limited choices and outside incentives.

“ Well, out into the future, maybe,” he said. “But when you look at the plug-in hybrid sort of demand increase, it’s only been a few months. And there was a tax incentive that drove some of it. Let it settle down before we start exploring whether this is a real thing or is it just another carve out from the ute segment for people who are not hardcore ute users?”

He said the clear priority for the ‘hardcore’ buyers was the performance, particularly towing and payload, that turbo diesel engine in the BT-50 offers.

“Because what we know is the hardcore users want the most towing, the most payload and the most power, when I say power, to perform off-road,” he said. “They don’t like any compromises there. But there will be some customers who would be happy with this technology if it’s a run around in the city, metro area, and we’ll never see off-road or tow the bigger boats.”

