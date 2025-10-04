Lamborghini sent off the Huracan – and its V10 engines – in a loud and proud way, not only through crazy-fast road cars like the STO line, but also through the bizarre off-road focused Sterrato.

The Sterrato was followed to market by Porsche’s 911 Dakar, which borrowed from Lamborghini’s homework by taking the low-slung supercar and raising the ride height, fitting it with knobbly tyres and other off-road accessories.

Speaking to the UK’s Autocar magazine, Lamborghini’s sales and marketing chief Federico Foschini said the raging bull brand was open to more models in a similar style of the Huracan Sterrato.

“From a brand perspective, [these models are] giving you opportunities that are immense,” Foschini said.

“I think that we even didn’t leverage enough on the opportunity, because you can do a lot of stuff with the Sterrato; and I think that in the future, for sure we can introduce at a certain moment in time this opportunity.

“[For another Sterrato] we know that this is ready; the market is there… [but] we have to execute.”

While it would be natural for the new twin-turbo V8 Temerario to be given special treatment as the Huracan’s successor, the executive hinted the best-selling Urus SUV and the flagship Revuelto supercar could also spawn wild editions.

“We don’t only want to upgrade, we want to surprise,” Foschini added.

“We are always looking for crazy things in all dimensions. For example, with the Urus, we went to Pikes Peak. We also presented an Urus just for racing [the ST-X]. But sometimes our concepts are becoming a reality.”

Lamborghini has never made a special edition of the Urus for its customers, however the Revuelto recently spawned the new Fenomeno, a limited-run supercar which holds the title as the brand’s most powerful model ever.