Nissan has revealed its 2025 Nissan Patrol – but it’s not the one you’re thinking of.

Despite the introduction of an all-new generation Patrol globally in 2024, Australian buyers will need to be patient for its arrival to give the Toyota LandCruiser some fresh competition. But in the meantime, Nissan has made some much-needed updates to the current Patrol.

Specifically, the 2025 Patrol for Australia has had its previously dated infotainment system completely upgraded. That includes a new 12.3-inch touchscreen that brings with it wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while also including in-built navigation. There’s also a new 7.0-inch display integrated into the instrument cluster, which allows for a new ‘Off-Road Monitor’ to give you a clearer picture of what’s around you when you’re navigating tricky terrain.

In addition to this, the range-topping Ti-L variant also gets a 13-speaker Bose sound system and intelligent rear view mirror.

Both the Ti and Ti-L grades are also available for the first time with a choice of two interior colour schemes – black leather-accented or a chestnut and woodgrain optiom.

The Patrol remains powered by a 5.6-litre V8 engine making 298kW and 560Nm, but with the new-generation set to switch to a twin-turbo V6 this could be the last chance to buy a V8 Patrol.

“Practicality, capability and comfort have long been the hallmarks of the Patrol, and these 2025 updates only improve the recipe that has made our flagship SUV so enduringly popular among adventurous Australian families,” said Andrew Humberstone, Nissan Oceania Managing Director.

Naturally these interior upgrades carry over to the Patrol Warrior by Premcar, so those who want the ultimate interation of this off-roader in its current form can opt for that.

The 2025 Patrol range starts at $90,600 for the Ti, $102,100 for the Ti-L and $105,660 for the Warrior.