Lexus has announced pricing of the first of the big hybrid-powered SUVs in Australia with the new LX700h, previewing the technology we’ll soon see in its popular Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series twin.

Joining the existing twin-turbo diesel LX500d and twin-turbo petrol LX600, the LX700h adds an electric motor to the latter’s powertrain, sharing the same setup as used in the Toyota Tundra pickup.

Available in three grades, the LX700h Sports five-seater starts from $196,000 before on-road costs, rising to $199,800 plus on-roads in seven-seat guise. At the top of the range, the LX700h F Sport is $202,000 before on-roads.

The LX700h F Sport has become the new flagship of the LX lineup, as Lexus has discontinued the $220,950 LX600 Ultra Luxury.

Compared to the existing grades, LX700h is $19,700 to $20,900 more expensive than the equivalent variants of the LX500d, and $16,200 dearer than the non-hybrid LX600.

The twin-turbo 3.4-litre petrol V6 (marketed as a 3.5-litre) continues to produce 305kW and 650Nm, however the addition of a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor (itself producing 36kW and 250Nm) between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission increases combined outputs to 341kW and 790Nm.

That makes the LX700h 36kW and 140Nm more potent than the LX600, while also making 114kW and 90Nm more than the twin-turbo 3.3-litre diesel V6 in the LX500d.

Lexus quotes fuel consumption of 10.0L/100km on the combined lab test cycle for the LX700h, a reduction on the 12.1L/100km figure for the LX600, however it’s thirstier than the 8.9L/100km claim of the LX500d.

Due to the hybrid powertrain components and high-voltage battery, the main fuel tank has been reduced from 80 litres to 68 litres, though the sub-tank’s 30 litre capacity remains. This means the LX500d still has the greatest theoretical driving range of about 1235km, compared to the 909km figure of the LX600, and 980km for the LX700h.

Without providing an exact figure, Lexus adds the LX700h’s CO2 emissions are 17.5 per cent lower than the LX600, equating to about 227g/km based on the non-hybrid SUV’s 275g/km claim. The LX500d emits 235g/km.

Despite the addition of the hybrid technology there’s no change to the LX’s 3500kg braked towing capacity. Storage capacity has dropped from 1109 litres to 889 litres in five-seaters.

Additional equipment on the LX700h compared to its equivalent LX500d and LX600 siblings includes a new 1500W auxiliary power supply in the boot, a shift-by-wire shift lever, and more safety features such as vehicle approach notice and intelligent park assist.

In the base non-hybrid LX Luxury seven-seater, Lexus has now made the previously optional Enhancement Pack standard, adding 22-inch alloy wheels, a moon roof and kick sensor for its powered tailgate, resulting in a $5500 price increase.

Lexus Australia says the LX700h is due in showrooms in the first half of 2026, a similar timeline to that of the upcoming LandCruiser 300 Series hybrid.