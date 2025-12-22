When Ram unveiled the updated 1500 pickup in 2023, the significant overhaul included removing the popular Hemi V8 engine from the lineup, replacing it with a more potent and (theoretically) more efficient ‘Hurricane’ twin-turbo six-cylinder.

Despite being better in every regard on paper, buyers didn’t flock to the Hurricane, instead calling for the Hemi to be reinstated. Ram eventually made that call two years later when in June it said the V8 would be resurrected.

Available in a handful of variants as an option above the base ‘Pentastar’ 3.6-litre V6, the 5.7-litre V8 is slightly dearer than the new 3.0-litre Hurricane ‘Standard Output’, while being offered as a no-cost option compared to the far more potent ‘High Output’ six in other grades.

Speaking to US media including CarBuzz last week, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis – credited with fighting for the Hemi’s return – said the brand is selling more than two times as many V8 1500s as it is twin-turbo straight-sixes, and it’s still not able to meet demand.

“Hemi sales are turning about two, two-and-a-half times what the T6s (Hurricane straight-six) are turning at market,” Kuniskis said.

“We had to bring the whole [production] line back up at the same time, so we don’t have the capacity of the Hemi engines that we want. We probably need, as a company, another 100,000 plus Hemis to meet consumer demands.

“Am I happy with how it’s going, with the limited amount that we have? Very happy. It’s been growing for the last few months, very, very steadily, turning very fast. [I’m] happy with that. [Am I] happy with the speed? No.”

While Kuniskis said that only two Ram 1500 variants get the V8, in truth only two – Limited and Longhorn – offer it as a no-cost option compared to the Hurricane HO.

In the Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn, Lone Star, the V6 is standard while the Hurricane SO and V8 are cost options, setting buyers back an extra US$1695 (A$2565) and US$2895 (A$4380), respectively.

Still, the executive believes that once it’s able to meet demand, the Hemi V8 will account for about 40 per cent of 1500 pickup sales.

As reported last week, it’s expected that Ram will soon reveal a new 1500 TRX, reviving its supercharged 6.2-litre off-road V8 monster.

Unfortunately, as of August, Ram Trucks Australia has ruled out a return of the Hemi V8, despite its success in the US.

“ The inline six, or the Hurricane, is going incredibly well, we see that as a future,” Ram Trucks Australia general manager Jeff Barber said.

“If at some point in the future we are offered a Hemi and there is consumer demand for it and as a solid business case, we’ll have a look at it. No guarantees.

“But any decision like that takes a long time to consider and, and bring to market. So nothing in the next couple years, that’s for sure.”

It’s worth noting the US no longer applies emissions and fuel economy penalties to vehicles, while Australia’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) is set to become even stricter next year.