Mercedes-Benz seems intent on making sure the world notices the G-Wagen, now confirming it is testing a new convertible version of the iconic 4×4.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet is currently undergoing testing in Austria, and will see a removable roof returned to the SUV’s lineup, having most recently been available to the public in the 2000s.

It’s not yet known what specification the G-Wagen cabrio is based on, though there’s an extensive number of choices across the regular range, from turbo-diesel to twin-turbo V8 and fully electric powertrains.

“Engineers are gathering comprehensive data to ensure that the open-top driving experience of the G‑Class Cabriolet is promising an unparalleled and unmistakable G‑Class feeling for future drivers,” Mercedes-Benz said in a media release.

“At a later date, the G‑Class Cabriolet will also make its way to Sweden, where it will be put through demanding winter testing. Facing icy temperatures and snowy landscapes, the newcomer’s robustness, driving dynamics, and reliability will be thoroughly proven.”

Mercedes-Benz has referred to the G‑Class Cabriolet as a “special edition”, which could mean a limited production run, and a high price tag.