The Toyota GR GT won’t be the only high-performance car revealed by the Japanese car giant on December 5, with a Lexus high-end coupe also set to be unveiled.

Last week, Toyota launched an ad which featured a shadowy GR GT with the Toyota 2000GT and the Lexus LFA, teasing the new high performance model.

However, a new teaser image includes a car with the unmistakable design of the Lexus Sport Concept, expected to reach production and be called the LFR.

It’s not yet known whether the GR GT and LFR are related, though both are included in the image with the GR GT3, which will be based on the Toyota as its international racing contender.

We know the GR GT3 and GR GT will be powered by twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engines, though the street version will reportedly feature a hybrid system, unsurprising given Toyota’s dominance in the market, however it’s unclear whether the Lexus too will be powered by petrol.

Lexus announced in 2019 that it was developing a new twin-turbo V8 engine but it has yet to be seen in a road car, and – due to costs – will likely be shared with Toyota.

While the GR GT appears to have a fixed GT-style rear wing and a full-width tail light design, the potential LFR is far more sleek, with an entirely different rear light setup and a wingless bootlid.

A livestream for the three cars will take place on December 5 at 1pm AEDT.