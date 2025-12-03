Ford may not be selling as many Rangers as it did last year, but it appears the ute will be the best-selling vehicle in Australia for the third year in a row, a rare achievement for the brand.

New-car sales data (VFACTS) released today by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) showed Ford delivered 4673 examples of the Ranger in November, placing it second for the month behind the Toyota RAV4.

The RAV4’s 6390 deliveries were the second-highest on record for the SUV, and a boost for the outgoing generation which is set to be replaced early next year by a more expensive lineup.

However, the strong month meant the RAV4 still lags behind the Ranger in year-to-date sales, with 45,909 examples of the SUV delivered, behind the 51,125 Rangers sold between January and November.

Between them sits the Toyota HiLux, which last month fell further behind the Ranger after recording 3418 deliveries, for a total of 48,675 so far this year. Like the RAV4, it too is about to enter a new generation.

The 2450 deliveries separating the Ranger and HiLux isn’t an impossible gap to overcome, though it is unlikely to swing in Toyota’s favour, as its ute would need a 70 per cent increase in new registrations in December over November, or rely on a big drop for the Ford.

Should the Ranger top the sales charts, it’ll mark the latest success for the Australian-engineered, Thailand and South African-built ute.

The current-generation Ranger had its first full year on sale in Australia in 2023, and was the top-seller for the year, becoming the first Ford to do so since the EF Falcon in 1995.

It backed up the result in 2024, marking the first time a Ford vehicle had been the best-seller in back-to-back years since 1992 and 1993, then with the EB and ED Falcons.

A third consecutive sales victory for the Ranger would put it into a rare group, with the last time Ford achieved this result dating back to 1988 when the Falcon had its seventh straight year on top, across XD, XE, XF and EA guises.

The success of the Ranger this year comes despite deliveries dropping by 12 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Next year, the Ranger lineup will lose its popular bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, one of its best-selling powertrains.

Elsewhere last month, the Chery Tiggo 4 was the fourth best-seller behind the RAV4, beating out the Tesla Model Y by just 18 deliveries. Isuzu’s D-Max, the Ford Everest, Hyundai Kona, Mitsubishi Outlander and Hyundai Tucson rounded out the top 10.

The only passenger car to finish the month inside the top 20 was the Toyota Corolla, surrounded by utes and SUVs.