The world will get to see Australia in a new light next week when Hoonigan uploads the latest video in its successful Gymkhana series, starring action sports hero Travis Pastrana.

Titled ‘Aussie Shred’, it’ll be the first visit for the series to Australia, having previously planned to come here in 2016 to film ‘Gymkhana 9’ with the late Ken Block, only for New South Wales Police to step in and deny their requests, based on the state’s anti-hoon laws.

Now it’s a different story, with Pastrana receiving the support of local authorities to film in three major locations, each teased in a new trailer for the video, due to be released on December 10 at 1am AEDT.

A short teaser was uploaded to social media, showing the ‘Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo’ – based on the first-generation Brat ute, sold here as a Brumby – driving in Sydney, at Mount Panorama in Bathurst, and in Broken Hill.

Pastrana and Hoonigan filmed the Bathurst portion of the video on the day before this year’s Bathurst 1000 kicked off, collaborating with Supercars to feature a number of the series’ stars and cars in the film.

Hoonigan has also uploaded a longer video to YouTube detailing the build of the Brat, which features a turbocharged 2.0-litre flat-four boxer engine (capable of producing 500kW and 922Nm), an all-wheel drive system and Rallycross-derived Sadev six-speed sequential transmission.

Its bespoke body is made from carbon fibre, and is wrapped in a livery incorporating Australia’s red dust and kangaroos, designed by Khyzyl Saleem who has previously worked on the TWR Supercat, as well as Pastrana’s previous Gymkhana Family Huckster.

The Brataroo also incorporates active aerodynamics, with its front wheel-arch vents and rear wings able to move to provide more or less downforce. Given Pastrana’s love of airborne stunts, it’s likely these will be deployed in Aussie Shred.

It will mark the second Gymkhana video starring Pastrana since the death of series founder Block in 2023, who had created 10 videos in the series, plus two related videos for Audi, one of which was released posthumously.