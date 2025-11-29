The Skoda 100 was the Czech brand’s first car to exceed one million examples produced, and though it has been out of production for almost half a century, it’s inspired a new concept.

With a design inspired by the 100 sedan and the current Superb liftback, the new Skoda 100 concept adopts the marque’s widely used ‘Modern Solid’ styling cues, which includes a sculpted bonnet, a wide face and focused rear end shape.

Designer Martin Paclt drew inspiration from the original 100’s windows as the biggest focal point of the new electric concept, despite the new model losing the back glass, allowing the bodywork to be contorted more.

In the rear window’s place is a ‘fresh-air intake system’,but it’s not for the engine like in the original car, primarily because there isn’t one, with Skoda choosing to make the new 100 concept an EV.

“Even an electric vehicle – because this vision is intended as an electric car – requires cooling,” Paclt said.

“Placing the intake above the roof looks cool and effectively directs air to the technical components located behind the cabin. It made sense to maintain the original Škoda 100’s rear-engine philosophy.

“I enjoy the idea of rear-wheel drive. It allowed me to push the front axle forward and create a truly short front overhang.”

The 100 is Skoda’s latest concept to be released in the past year, which has included two utes, a coupe and a new Octavia-esque wagon, among others.