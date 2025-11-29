Normally, I would prefer to be behind-the-wheel, but when you have a racing legend as your chauffeur, it’s not such a bad thing.

Especially as my driver, Andre Lotterer, is in a hurry. The three-time Le Mans winner, one-time grand prix starter, is aggressively attacking the kerbs, pushing the brakes to the limit at each corner and seeing just how fast he can go down the straights.

He is demonstrating the full potential of the all-new Genesis GV60 Magma, the first production model of the South Korean brand’s ambitious plans to take on the likes of Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, BMW M and more, both on and off the track, starting in 2026.

Torquecafe was a guest of Genesis at the official dynamic launch of Genesis Magma last week at the famous Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France. The company laid on a lavish event, rolling out seemingly every concept car that laid the foundation for Magma, as well as taking the wraps off two new creations – the Magma GT Concept and the G90 Wingback.

At the same time, the company was showing off its new Genesis Magma Racing program, which is based near the circuit. The team has just moved into its new workshop and completed its driver line-up ahead of its debut in the World Endurance Championship next year with the GMR-001.

This is all part of a wider vision for Genesis to grow the brand and put it in front of more potential buyers. Beating the likes of BMW and Porsche on the racetrack should help potential buyers put Genesis on their consideration list, at the very least. As the saying goes – win on Sunday, sell on Monday.

“Genesis, Magma, and Genesis Magma Racing – GMR. These are three assets which will play a very synergistic role to enhance each other,” explained Mike Song, Global Head of Genesis. “Not only for Genesis, or only for Magma, or only for GMR – it’s all together. When these work together closely, then we may have some very good lessons learned from GMR into Magma. Then Magma would affect standard Genesis products. And with the standard Genesis, we may find new ways to delight our customers.”

The star of the show, though, was the GV60 Magma, and while they didn’t let us drive it this time, the hot lap with Lotterer gave us an idea of what to expect. And, not to be dismissive of Genesis’ efforts with the car, but the GV60 Magma is based on the existing Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, albeit with some notable changes.

The good news is, Genesis hasn’t messed with the supercar-like performance of the Ioniq 5 N, and in fact has slightly enhanced it. The GV60 Magma is powered by the same dual-motor electric powertrain that makes 448kW of power and 740Nm of torque in standard form. However, if you activate ‘Boost Mode’ you’re able to access 478kW/790Nm for short bursts.

Genesis claims in Boost Mode the 0-100km/h launch takes just 3.4 seconds and Lotterer kindly demonstrates that as we exit pitlane. As we head out onto the circuit, the German has two of the key features that make the Ioniq 5 N so different to other performance EVs – the virtual gear shift and artificial engine noise.

This is one area where there is a noticeable change, with the engine note distinctly more V6-like, rather than the 2.0-litre four-cylinder sound the Hyundai emits. It may be a fake sound, but given so many modern internal combustion vehicles manipulate the engine noise, it no longer feels so contrived.

Genesis emphasised the more luxurious elements of the GV60 Magma, and certainly the cabin looks and feels a step up from the Ioniq 5 N. There’s a combination of black trims, leather and fabrics, contrasted by Magma orange highlights.

It may be aimed at the luxury market, but Lotterer was determined to demonstrate it is also a serious performance car and did not show it any mercy. He attacked the kerbs, which were nicely absorbed by the suspension, and pushed the brakes to the limit.

When we hit the seemingly endless back straight, Lotterer does his best to reach the car’s claimed top speed of 264km/h. He doesn’t quite make it, but does nudge 220km/h before he hammers the brakes for the back chicane.

Lotterer’s skill demonstrates that, despite being a small SUV, the GV60 Magma belongs on a racetrack. It has the performance credentials that buyers will be looking for, even if the electric powertrain is unlikely to make it a best-seller.

But whether it’s just the bright orange colour, the racing program or the genuine performance of the cars, Magma will help build more awareness for Genesis – which it needs if it’s to reach its ambitious sales goals.

Global Hyundai and Genesis CEO, Jose Munoz, made it crystal clear what the goal is with this new performance brand.

“ Magma will play a key role in driving Genesis toward the future,” Munoz said. “By 2030, Genesis global sales will reach 350,000 units annually, a 55 per cent increase from today’s volume and Magma will be an active contributor to that growth. We expect Magma models to account for around 10 per cent of each Genesis model’s volume.”