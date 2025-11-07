It’s hard to believe next year will be the 30th anniversary of the formation of V8 Supercars.

At the time, spending in the category was high, with open tyre rules, manufacturer support and a big TV deal on Network 10 bringing it to more viewers than ever before.

Due to this, it’s no surprise the 1990s are often looked back on as a golden age of the sport, with the EF and EL Falcons doing battle with Holden’s VR, VS and later VT Commodores.

Perhaps one of the defining features of the era was the prevalence of simple five-spoke wheels, and it’s this nostalgia in particular Australian firm Koya is looking to tap into.

Koya Wheels this week announced the release of the new ‘KF150’ forged rim series, a tribute to the five-spoke OZ Racing and Speedline design on early V8 Supercars, but made with modern methods.

Fully forged in Australia, Koya custom-makes the KF150 in sizes ranging from 17- to 22-inch, with offsets and stud patterns at the customer’s request.

Prices vary depending on size, but Koya has outlined a $5000 figure for a set of 18-inch examples, available in a range of colours.

It’s the latest brand to join in on the 1990s craze, after US wheel brand Fifteen52 previously launched a range of rally-inspired wheels overseas.