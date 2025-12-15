Tesla revolutionised semi-autonomous driving technology with its so-called Full Self-Driving system, a more advanced version of which will soon end up in its fleet of Cybercab robotaxis in the US.

Other brands too have been rolling out more and more advanced driver assistance systems, with some – depending on where they’re used – allowing drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel, though mostly on designated highways.

Volkswagen has announced it’s currently in the next stage of testing its Gen.Urban self-driving research vehicle, having previously quietly rolled the car out for “intensive trials”.

Now capable of driving itself on the streets of Wolfsburg where Volkswagen is headquartered, Gen.Urban remains the centre of a research project for now, however the German car giant is aiming to “explore how passengers experience riding in a self-driving vehicle without a traditional steering wheel or pedals”.

“The technology for autonomous driving is making rapid progress,” head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, Dr Nikolai Ardey, said.

“With our Gen.Urban research vehicle, we want to understand exactly how passengers experience autonomous driving. Why? Because the key to a positive customer experience is to build trust – through meaningful interaction, a relaxed atmosphere, and intelligent assistance systems that respond precisely to the needs of passengers.

“Ultimately, technology should fit people, not the other way around. We will benefit from these insights across the entire Group in the long term.”

Like other self-driving cars such as Tesla’s Cybercab and even the fleet of Jaguar I-Pace-based Waymos in the US, Volkswagen says customers using Gen.Urban can make adjustments to the cabin temperature and ambient lighting prior to its arrival.

With no steering wheel or pedals, more room is freed up in the cabin, however there is still a “specially developed control panel with a joystick” for the trained ‘safety driver’ in the passenger seat, should they need to intervene.

While Tesla’s Cybercab controversially only has two doors and two seats, it appears the Volkswagen Gen.Urban prototype is fitted with four doors and at least four seats.