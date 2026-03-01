The question is no longer ‘when will Alfa Romeo return to its former glory’ it’s now a matter of ‘if’ it ever will. The Italian brand has been lost for years, the arrival of the Giulia and Stelvio was meant to herald the beginning of a new golden age, but as those reach a decade of service they are starting to fall behind.

Now the brand’s hopes hinge on something very different than the rear-wheel drive, Ferrari-inspired Giulia sedan. Instead, the brand’s newest model is a compact SUV known as the Junior.

This is the product of Alfa Romeo falling under the Stellantis umbrella and being paired with Peugeot, Opel and Jeep, as it shares its underpinnings with the 2008, Mokka and Avenger, respectively. In theory, this helps with economies-of-scale and helps keep the price down, but in reality Alfa Romeo is still pitched as a premium brand and the Junior is priced accordingly.

The range in Australia has two models – the Ibrida hybrid and the Elettrica (electric, obviously) – that are priced from $46,990 (plus on-road costs) and $58,990, respectively. That puts it at the top end of the ‘light SUV’ segment, well above even the range-topping Volkswagen T-Cross ($41,490), Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid ($39,390) and Mazda CX-3 ($39,190). Instead the Junior Elettrica lines up against the Mini Aceman EV, which starts at $55,990, while the Ibrida is in no-man’s land between the cheaper rivals and its similarly-priced but slightly larger competitors such as the BMW X1, Audi Q2, Cupra Formentor and Mini Countryman.

Measuring 4.17m long, 1.78m wide and 1.5m high, the Junior is a small vehicle, but it looks every inch an Alfa Romeo. From the iconic ‘scudetto’ (shield) to the ‘coda tronca’ (chopped tail) this little SUV is big on style.

It carries over to the interior where the brand’s signature ‘cannocchiale’ instrument cluster design remains, even though the display itself has turned into a digital screen. But it helps to give the Junior a unique Alfa Romeo feel, even though elements have clearly been taken from the pool of Stellantis parts used across multiple brands.

But looks are only part of the equation for an Alfa Romeo to leave a positive impression, it also has to drive with some dynamic excitement and engagement. That’s what made the Giulia and Stelvio stand out and it was the lack of the dynamic flair that makes the Tonale small SUV so forgettable.

The Junior Ibrida, which is the model we tested, is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 21kW electric motor built into the six-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. The 0-100km/h sprint takes a relatively modest 8.9 seconds but the top speed of 206km/h is more than enough for Australian conditions.

While it’s not the fastest SUV on the road, it does feel zippy, especially when you select ‘Dynamic’ from the ‘DNA’ switch (the brand’s signature Dynamic, Normal, All-weather driving modes).

It’s sharper than your average compact SUV to drive too, with quick and direct steering and a responsive chassis. It’s not as crisp and as engaging as the Giulia/Stelvio duo, but it’s a clear improvement over the dull Tonale.

It’s not perfect though and could certainly be improved both dynamically and with some of the design details. It could also stand to be slightly cheaper to make it more financially competitive. But overall the Junior is a welcome return to form for Alfa Romeo.

The Junior alone is not enough to save Alfa Romeo though, it will need more support in order for this once-great Italian brand to enjoy its glory days again… if it ever does.