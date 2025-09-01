A stunning collection of 20 custom-built McLaren supercars has been sold in a secret deal.

One of the perks of owning a large share of one of the world’s most desirable supercar brands is access to all the latest models. Which is why the late Mansour Ojjeh, the French businessman that owned 14 per cent of McLaren Group, amassed his enviable collection of McLaren road cars, including an F1, P1, P1 GTR, Senna, Senna GTR and Senna LM.

The entire collection of McLarens has reportedly been claimed by one buyer, with famed British supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jr reporting via Instagram that he managed to find a buyer to keep the carefully curated cars together.

“I am very pleased to share the news that we have agreed a sale of the Mansour Ojjeh McLaren Collection in its entirety to a single buyer,” Hartley’s post read.

“Despite receiving several world-record offers for individual chassis, both the Ojjeh family and my our team were committed to keeping this remarkable collection together as one complete and historic ensemble.”

A price for the collection was not offered, but given the volume, exclusivity and heritage, the sale is likely well into the tens of millions.

Ojjeh’s primary business was Techniques d’Avant Garde, better known as the TAG Group. Among his diverse interests was a majority stake in TAG Heuer watches until 1999, but he’s probably best remembered by race fans for sponsoring the Porsche-built engines that powered McLaren to Formula 1 world titles in the 1980s.

It was during this period that he took a 60 per cent stake in McLaren and helped fund its racing and road car endeavors. As a result Ojjeh was able to get his hands on the final build of most of the brand’s road cars. This includes the last F1, Sabre, Speedtail, Elva, and P1.

The majority of his collection is finished in McLaren’s signature orange, albeit with some custom liveries for several special models. The only non-orange cars are the 2020 Senna and 2016 675LT Carbon Series.