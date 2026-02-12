When the original Toyota RAV4 launched in the 1990s, it sparked a revolution of ‘soft-roaders’ – cars with slightly more ground clearance and light weight with the ability to take on terrains which would beat up family sedans, but without the full-on capability of a 4×4.

Three decades on and the RAV4 has since become the world’s best-selling vehicle and the most popular SUV in Australia, though now it’s mainly chosen for its efficient hybrid powertrain, reliability and smart packaging.

To bring it slightly closer back to its roots, renowned suspension gurus Bilstein have developed a new lift kit for the Toyota RAV4, allowing it to better use its all-wheel drive system off road.

The Bilstein B8 TerraSport kit gives the RAV4 a 1.5-inch (38mm) lift, courtesy of new front and rear dampers, plus a rear subframe and spring spacer kit.

According to Bilstein, the lift kit provides better on- and off-road handling than the standard suspension setup, while giving the RAV4 better articulation on the rough stuff.

Current stock of the existing RAV4 is drying up ahead of the launch of a new generation in the coming months, running on the same platform but with a host of upgrades.

Ironically, Australia will miss out on the off-road oriented RAV4 Woodland sold in the US, which sits 12mm higher, is fitted with all-terrain tyres and gets adventure-focused accessories such as roof rails with crossbars and a rear activity mount at the back.