There have been rumours of Ford planning a four-door version of the Mustang for a while, but the latest news from the US suggests it’s getting close to reality. Ford Authority has reported the blue oval brand has filed a trademark on the name ‘Mach 4’, which is rumoured to be the name of the new Mustang sedan.

This news follows reports from last year that Ford showed dealers design concepts for both a four-door Mustang and an off-road version. While a four-door version of the iconic pony car would seem unusual, as Ford has demonstrated with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, it is not afraid to push the boundaries of its most famous nameplate.

In fact, Ford is understood to be considering a ‘family’ of Mustang models, as part of its ‘no boring cars’ ethos, so bringing back a sedan as part of an expanded Mustang range would fit both those strategies. Ford hasn’t had a sedan since it dropped the once-popular Fusion and Taurus four-doors.

In May, 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley seemingly opened the door for a Mustang sedan, telling media outlets that the pony car could have four doors as long as it has “all the performance and attitude of the original.”

The ‘family’ concept has already started to play out with the Bronco nameplate in the US, with an array of variants of the revived, Ranger-based Bronco SUV as well as the Bronco Sport nameplate being applied to the brand’s small SUV.

Ford is also showing a willingness to expand the two-door Mustang range with the all-new Mustang RTR, in partnership with drift legend Vaughn Gittin Jr, as well as reports that the iconic Boss name could return.

Rumours of a Raptor-inspired Mustang refuse to go away either, and with Ford recently hinting at a ‘standalone’ Raptor off-road supercar, it appears anything could be possible with current Ford management.